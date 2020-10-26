Protests in Italy over new virus crackdown turn violent
Italians have turned out by the hundreds in several cities and towns to vent anger, sometimes violently, over the latest pandemic restrictions that force restaurants and cafes to close early and shutter cinemas, gyms and other leisure venues
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Protests in Italy over new virus crackdown turn violent
Italians have turned out by the hundreds in several cities and towns to vent anger, sometimes violently, over the latest pandemic restrictions that force restaurants and cafes to close early and shutter cinemas, gyms and other leisure venues
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.