Salt Lake Tribune to stop printing daily after 149 years


Posted on: October 26th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

The Salt Lake Tribune will stop printing a daily newspaper after nearly 150 years at the end of the year and move to a weekly print edition



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Salt Lake Tribune to stop printing daily after 149 years


Posted on: October 26th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

The Salt Lake Tribune will stop printing a daily newspaper after nearly 150 years at the end of the year and move to a weekly print edition



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.