Single Vehicle Crash Claims Life of Driver on Indiana Toll Road

Sunday morning at approximately 7:45 a.m., the Indiana State Police Toll Road District received reports of a single vehicle crash westbound I-90 at the 7.1 mile-marker. Preliminary investigation by Trooper Dustin Eggert revealed that a red 1999 Chevrolet Cavalier was westbound on I-90 (Toll Road) when for unknown reasons the vehicle left the roadway and struck the center median wall. After striking the wall, the vehicle crossed all westbound lanes, striking the guardrail where it then became airborne. The vehicle overturned and came to rest in trees located north of the interstate. At some point while the vehicle was overturning, the driver was ejected and suffered life-threatening injuries. Trooper Eggert began to administer CPR to the patient until the ambulance arrived. The patient, a 26-year-old male from Illinois, was then transported to St. Catherine’s Hospital where he succumbed to their injuries. Notification of family is being made by the Lake County Coroner’s Office. Evidence at the scene indicated that the driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.