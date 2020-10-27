Colorado’s largest wildfire has burned more than 200 homes


Posted on: October 27th, 2020 by ABC News

A wildfire that has scorched more than 326 square miles since it started in mid-August, becoming the largest in Colorado history, has damaged or destroyed more than 200 homes



