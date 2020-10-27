Embattled Malaysian PM gets respite but survival in balance
A key ally’s reaffirmed support for Malaysia’s prime minister offers him a respite after his failed bid to declare a coronavirus emergency, but his political survival still hangs in the balance
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Embattled Malaysian PM gets respite but survival in balance
A key ally’s reaffirmed support for Malaysia’s prime minister offers him a respite after his failed bid to declare a coronavirus emergency, but his political survival still hangs in the balance
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.