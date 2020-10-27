Franciscan Health Michigan City Updates Visitor Policy

With cases of COVID-19 growing in recent weeks, Franciscan Health Michigan City is taking steps to limit potential spread of the virus with new visitor restrictions.



Adult visitors will be allowed under specific circumstances. The hospital will continue screening all visitors to determine if they are at risk for COVID-19 or other communicable diseases. Those who do not pass screenings will not be permitted to enter the hospital. All visitors will be required to wear a mask, practice social distancing, and practice good hand hygiene. Visitors must be 18 or older.



-Inpatients and critical care inpatients: Non-COVID-19 patients may have one designated visitor per day to help provide continuity and maximize safety. Ideally, visitors are those identified as involved in ongoing caregiving/support for the patient and will be able to assist with education and caregiving once the patient is ultimately released from the hospital. COVID-19 inpatients may not have visitors, but can have virtual visitors.

-Labor and delivery: A laboring woman will be allowed one visitor, a spouse or partner during labor and delivery. In addition, a labor coach will be allowed.

-Emergency room: None unless covered under other exception. Victims of sexual assault have the right to have an advocate present.

-Outpatients/ambulatory: None unless covered under other exception.

Surgery: None unless covered under other exception.

-Non-COVID end-of-Life: One visitor will be allowed for the duration. A second visitor will be allowed on a rotating basis with no more than two visitors at a time.

-COVID end-of-Life: One visitor will be allowed. The visitor must wear full PPE while in attendance.

Minors and non-decisional patients: One visitor will be allowed only for patients that do not have actual or legal decisional capacity. Those include persons under 18, persons with dementia and persons whose condition precludes obtaining an accurate history or decision making.

Clergy: The patient or their representative may request a member of the Franciscan Spiritual Care Department or outside (community) clergy to be present. Clergy must wear required PPE while in attendance.