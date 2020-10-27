Ohio governor pleads for legislative action on gun violence

At some point during Gov. Mike DeWine’s Tuesday briefing on Ohio’s fight against the coronavirus, the Republican chief executive will also continue his so-far unsuccessful crusade against gun violence

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Ohio governor pleads for legislative action on gun violence

At some point during Gov. Mike DeWine’s Tuesday briefing on Ohio’s fight against the coronavirus, the Republican chief executive will also continue his so-far unsuccessful crusade against gun violence