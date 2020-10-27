Tennessee Highway Patrol: Two killed in crash involving a school bus and utility service vehicle in eastern Tennessee


Posted on: October 27th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Tennessee Highway Patrol: Two killed in crash involving a school bus and utility service vehicle in eastern Tennessee



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Tennessee Highway Patrol: Two killed in crash involving a school bus and utility service vehicle in eastern Tennessee


Posted on: October 27th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Tennessee Highway Patrol: Two killed in crash involving a school bus and utility service vehicle in eastern Tennessee



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.