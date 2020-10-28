An update and Reminder from Michiagn City Area Schools

Dear MCAS Families:As you are aware, Laporte County is currently at an “Orange” level status for COVID spread. Orange gives MCAS flexibility in operations, allowing us to make a decision about our operations based on a variety of factors.At Orange, MCAS could operate in-person, all online, or in a hybrid model.We want to clarify (1) what the hybrid option will look like for students and (2) our decision-making timeline for operations.If we move to a “Hybrid” operation status:* All In-Person students will attend ONLINE Monday and Friday, and in-person on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. The school day will follow the normal schedule (7:25am – 2:15pm middle/high school and 8:45am – 3:00pm elementary).* A.K. Smith students ONLY will attend A.K. Smith classes in-person Monday through Thursday. (They will attend classes online on Friday.)* All MCAS Online and Michigan City Virtual Academy students will attend remotely as usual (no changes to the current schedule).Decision-making Timeline:* The Indiana State Department of Health announces LaPorte County’s color code designation Wednesday at 11:00am Central Time* MCAS will then determine school operations for the following week, based on the color designation and other factors. (These factors include the level of COVID spread in schools; COVID cases and positivity rate in Michigan City and the region; clusters impacting the community COVID rate; student absence and quarantine trends; the availability of supplies and readiness of facilities; and our ability to adequately staff all schools and programs.)* School operations for the following week will be announced to staff and families by Wednesday, 5:00pm.* Information about changes will also be posted on the MCAS website and social media.Tomorrow (Wednesday 10/28) the State of Indiana will update the county’s COVID-19 color status. We will communicate again with all staff and families regarding our plan for operations by the end of the day Wednesday.Thank you for your continued support during this time!Sincerely,Dr. Barbara Eason-WatkinsSuperintendent