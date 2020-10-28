‘Arrow’ alum Stephen Amell reveals COVID-19 diagnosis

Sergei Bachlakov/The CW — © 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.(LOS ANGELES) — Arrow alum Stephen Amell just dropped the bomb that he tested positive for COVID-19.

During an episode of the Inside Of You podcast, Amell, 39, revealed he received the diagnosis after he had already been in isolation for three weeks due to a crew member on the set of his new wrestling drama Heels testing positive. While he’s not sure where or who he contracted the virus from, he shared that his first concern was what would happen with the show.

Amell explained, “When it happened, when I got the positive test, for me it became, ‘Holy f***! I just destroyed this show because I’m number one on the call sheet and I work every day, more or less… I’m in my head going, ‘s***! They’re going to have to shut down the production. We’re not yet done with the first block of two episodes. Did I just ruin this?'”

What actually happened was far from what Amell was worried about. Production only shut down for one day and the crew was able to focus on gathering other footage until he could return.

“What they were able to do is mind boggling, quite frankly,” he praised. “It just goes to show that they were prepared for it, but not everyone has the luxury of taking two weeks off.”

During the podcast, the actor noted that his symptoms did not include a fever but he did lose 15 pounds in three weeks due to loss of appetite. He also had a plugged ear, dizziness if he rose to his feet too fast, and “for two nights I was up every couple of hours vacillating between freezing cold and boiling hot.”

