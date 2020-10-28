Black Friday 2020: Macy’s offers look at this year’s deals

jetcityimage/iStockBy JACQUELINE LAUREAN YATES, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — While holiday shopping will look different this year, retailers have continued to announce earlier Black Friday plans to help everyone get a head start on finding the best deals.

Macy’s announced on Monday that its Black Friday sales will begin on Nov. 16 online and in-stores, and everything from cookware to clothing and lots more will be included.

While the retailer will be closed on Thanksgiving Day this year for the first time in seven years, the store will continue its tradition of opening for Black Friday.

Some of this year’s top deals include slashed prices on MAC lipsticks, Hot Wheels Monster Truck Bash Ups Vehicles for under $10 and Sedona & Cuisanart aluminum frying pans for as low as $4.99.

There are also great discounts on Men’s Calvin Klein outerwear as well as women’s UGG boots.



Home

Instant Pot Duo Nova 8-quart for $69.99 ($80 off).

Instant Pot Instant Vortex 6-quart air fryer for $59.99 ($65 off).

KitchenAid 5-quart artisan mixer for $229.99 ($170 off).

Bella 2-quart Electric Air Fryer for $19.99 (regularly $51.99).

Camden StayFit Sheet Set 1250-thread count for $29.99 (regularly $190-$210).

Martha Stewart decorative throws and pillows for 70% off.

Calphalon Simply 10-piece set and Chrissy Teigen 22-piece set – $99.99 (regularly $249.99-$499.99).

Shark upright vacuum for $79.99 (regularly $266.99).

Beauty



Philosophy 16-ounce shower gel for $10 (regularly $20).

Urban Decay, Benefit and Two Faced mascara sets for $10.

Urban Decay palettes for 50% off.

Tarte blush, mascara and palettes for 50% off.

Fashion

Champion fleece for him and her for $17.99-$19.99 (regularly $40-$45).

Bulova Futuro his and her watches for 20% off plus an extra 20% off.

Tag Ridgefield 5-piece luggage set – $49.99 (regularly $240).

Uggs 25% off women’s.

½-carat diamond stud earrings for $179 (regularly $750-$800).

1-carat diamond engagement rings for $599 (regularly $1,600).

Designer luggage 70% off.

Toys

FAO Schwarz and Discovery toys – 60% off.

Seasonal

6.5-foot pre-lit Christmas tree for $99.99 (regularly $350).

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.