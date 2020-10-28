Divisions turn Belgium into Europe’s worst virus hot spot
Small, yet so divided, Belgium has been hit hard again by the pandemic, and now presents some of the most worrying statistics in a continent reeling under the virus’ resurgence
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Divisions turn Belgium into Europe’s worst virus hot spot
Small, yet so divided, Belgium has been hit hard again by the pandemic, and now presents some of the most worrying statistics in a continent reeling under the virus’ resurgence
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.