Don’t expect to see Nicole Kidman’s children on Instagram anytime soon

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic(LOS ANGELES) — With the children of celebrities now joining social media, Nicole Kidman revealed that her two daughters will be staying far away from Instagram.

Speaking to British talk show Loose Women on Tuesday, the Academy Award-winner said that she doesn’t feel comfortable enough to allow nine-year-old Faith and 12-year-old Sunday on Instagram.

“The technology. I’m not very techy myself. It’s very hard for me to monitor it and stay on it,” the Big Little Lies star admitted, noting that her stance is constantly being challenged. “I have a 12-year-old right now who is chomping at the bit and wants to get into all of that.”

However, with Sunday being so young, Kidman remains firm that she will not be allowed on Instagram.

“It’s just that constant push, pull. I’d say a lot of parents would say the same thing,” the 53-year-old actress affirmed, noting that she doesn’t want to risk Instagram negatively affecting their mental health.

“I think it’s keeping their confidence and their self-esteem intact. And still guiding them, not being overbearing, trying not to ‘helicopter parent,'” Kidman explained.

The Undoing actress elaborated that she isn’t interested in constantly holding her daughters’ hands because that will rob them of important life lessons.

“Allowing them to make mistakes and fall down and not trying to sort of absorb that pain. There are so many things,” she added. “But it’s a joy, it’s a joy having these beautiful little women that are growing up and I’m discovering them day by day. I love it.”

Kidman shares Sunday and Faith with husband Keith Urban, whom the actress lovingly described as “a man who is really mellow” who “can compartmentalize things and go, ‘Don’t worry about that.'”

By Megan Stone

