Lawyers: Cop video doesn’t show fatal shooting of Black man
Lawyers for two Black people who were shot by suburban Chicago police say video shared by authorities shows a bullet-riddled car but not the entire incident
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Lawyers: Cop video doesn’t show fatal shooting of Black man
Lawyers for two Black people who were shot by suburban Chicago police say video shared by authorities shows a bullet-riddled car but not the entire incident
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.