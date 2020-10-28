Lovie Simone explains why she "fell in love" with her "woke" and "relevant" role in ‘The Craft: Legacy’

Eli Joshua(NEW YORK) — Lovie Simone is helping to bring a “woke” and contemporary update to the 1996 cult-classic film The Craft in the new supernatural horror The Craft: Legacy.

Although the Greenleaf actor wasn’t “aware” of the original film when she first tried out for her role of Tabby, Simone tells ABC Audio that after she did “some homework, [and] some studying” on the film, she knew the job had to be hers.

“I watched it and I was like, ‘Wait, wait a second. I need this role,'” she recalls saying. “I just remember falling in love with it and just having to get the audition after. So when I got it, I was so excited.”

Simone says there was something liberating about being in a film centered on modern day witches that were from her generation.

“It was just everything about like women in witchcraft and like what that looks like in a high school setting when they’re young and they don’t have a whole bunch of moles, and like pointy hats, and broomsticks,” she explains. “I was like, ‘This is what the witches and brujas need.'”

Yet, it was her character Tabby and the important themes touched on in the film that ultimately reeled Simone in and made her an instant fan.

“I was reading the script and saying my parts, and I was like, ‘Wow, this is really woke and so relevant for today,'” she says. “There’s so many topics that the movie touches on [that] it’s like perfect for this time.”

“So I’m like so ready for people to see the exaggeration of the hypermasculinity and sisterhood and witchcraft in this movie. It’s like beautiful,” she adds.

The Craft: Legacy, also starring Cailee Spaeny, Gideon Adlon and Zoey Luna, is now available On Demand.

By Candice Williams

