OPERATION SCARE AND BEWARE NON-COMPLIANT OFFENDERS LOCATED AND ARRESTED

On October 15th, the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) led a multi-agency county-wide compliance check of all Sexually Violent Predators (SVP) and Offenders Against Children (OAC). The sex offender compliancy check, Operation Scare and Beware, targeted 104 SVP and OAC offenders in preparation for upcoming Halloween trick-or-treat activities that will be taking place in communities throughout La Porte County.

Two (2) offenders, Ladonna M. LOWHORN (39 YOA) and Jose F. THOMAS (47 YOA), were found to be non-compliant. Detective Gabe Struss immediately launched investigations to seek arrest warrants for the registry violations of LOWHORN and THOMAS and to determine their whereabouts. Arrest warrants were later issued for LOWHORN and THOMAS, each for a single count of Failure to Register, Prior Conviction (L5 Felony).

On October 24 th , LOWHORN was located and arrested by authorities in Henry County, Indiana. She was immediately transported to the LCSO. LOWHORN remains housed in the La Porte County Jail (LCJ) and is being held on a $15,005.00 cash-only bond through Superior Court I.

Chief Deputy On October 27 th , members of the Fugitive Apprehension Street Team (FAST) located and arrested THOMAS in Michigan City. He also remains housed in the LCJ and is being held on a $15,005.00 cash- RONALD C. HEEG only bond through Superior Court I. Major During Operation Scare and Beware, each offender was strongly encouraged not to participate in trick- or-treat activities.

HEATH A. HAFERKAMP The LCSO utilizes the OffenderWatch Sex Offender Management System to manage and monitor the whereabouts of convicted offenders. The site can be accessed by visiting www.laportecountysheriff.com.

Specific questions related to the Sex and Violent Offender Registry can be directed to the Registry’s Coordinator, Lisa Harlow (219-326-7700 ext. 2320) or Detective Struss (ext.

2443).

Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.