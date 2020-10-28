The Latest: Zeta just shy of reaching Category 3 status


Posted on: October 28th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Hurricane Zeta is just short of being considered a major hurricane as it speeds toward storm-weary Louisiana with New Orleans squarely in its path



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

The Latest: Zeta just shy of reaching Category 3 status


Posted on: October 28th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Hurricane Zeta is just short of being considered a major hurricane as it speeds toward storm-weary Louisiana with New Orleans squarely in its path



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.