Azerbaijani forces close in on key town in Nagorno-Karabakh
The Azerbaijani army has closed in on a key town in the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh following more than a month of intense fighting
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Azerbaijani forces close in on key town in Nagorno-Karabakh
The Azerbaijani army has closed in on a key town in the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh following more than a month of intense fighting
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.