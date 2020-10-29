Food freebies and discounts to enjoy on Election Day

Prostock-Studio/iStockBy KELLY MCCARTHY, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Across the country on Election Day, everything from fast-food chains to restaurants and retailers are offering food freebies and discounts when customers vote or participate at the polls.

Check out the list below of places to grab a bite or sip for a discount on Nov. 3:

Boston Market

With late-night viewership anticipated on Election Night, the fast-food chain has a unique deal for one free slider from 9 p.m. to close at all locations nationwide on Tuesday, Nov. 3, with no purchase necessary.

This options include a Chicken Cheddar, Turkey Cheddar, Chicken Chipotle or BBQ Meatloaf sliders.

Chopt Salad

To support voter participation, the company has offered one free entree for all badged poll workers on Nov. 3, up to a $15 value at all locations in store. ⁠

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme announced Tuesday that anyone who visits a U.S. shop on Election Day can receive a free Original Glazed Doughnut, even without an “I Voted” sticker.

Dave Skena, chief marketing officer, said since some people won’t have a sticker because they voted early or mailed in their ballot, that either way, “we’ve got you covered.”

“With a shortage of these prized ‘proof of voting’ decals across the nation, Krispy Kreme is stepping up to help enable voters’ traditional freedom of expression,” the doughnut chain said in a statement. “The brand will also make available ‘I Voted’ stickers to guests.”

There is no proof of voting required for the free doughnut — it’s for everyone to celebrate Election Day.

Grubhub

Whether you go out to vote and need to grab a bite to go on the way home from the polls or mailed it in early and order in to watch the night’s results, customers can get great food discounts from the popular food service platform from a handful of restaurants.

“Diners can access exclusive Perks on Election Day from restaurant partners including Applebee’s, Burger King, California Pizza Kitchen, Haagen-Dazs and PF Chang’s,” Grubhub said in a statement.

Additionally, Chobani partnered with Seamless to give up to 1,000 New York City poll workers $40 to be used toward their next Seamless meal after working at the polls and is available for redemption until Nov. 11, 2020.

“Once we validate the submission, we will send a code that can be redeemed with Seamless. It is our way of saying thanks to those who work extremely long days to ensure a safe place for people to vote,” a Grubhub spokeswoman explained.

Here is a snapshot of participating restaurants offering free delivery on orders of $15 or more for Grubhub’s 2020 Election Day Deals: 7-Eleven, Boston Market, BurgerFi, Clean Juice, Del Taco, Luna Grill and On the Border.

Other restaurants such as Applebee’s, Rubio’s and Wokcano will offer free delivery on orders of $20 or more while even more participating restaurants offer discounts on the total order.

National Grocers

Customers can receive a free chocolate bar for voting or other discounts on non-food items to de-stress from their supplements and body care departments.

Pieology



The pizzeria chain has a national “You Vote, You Pie” reward from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, offering an Election Day 2020 Bundle deal that includes two 11-inch create-your-own pizzas and a dessert for $20.20.

Lots of local restaurants in cities across the U.S. have promoted other freebies and discounts, so check your local eateries and more to see if there are other discounts being served to voters in your neighborhood.

