LaPorte County Symphony Orchestra’s 48th Season Opening Concert With Music Director Candidate Pivots To Live Stream Format

The La Porte County Symphony Orchestra (LCSO) has made the decision to live stream their season opening concert on Saturday, November 7 , at La Porte’s Civic Auditorium , 1001 Ridge Street. The program entitled, “The Great American Songbook” and led by Guest Conductor, Dr. Christopher Fashun , will begin at 7:00 PM and continue without intermission until 8:15 PM.