LaPorte County Symphony Orchestra’s 48th Season Opening Concert With Music Director Candidate Pivots To Live Stream Format


Posted on: October 29th, 2020 by Ric Federighi No Comments

The La Porte County Symphony Orchestra (LCSO) has made the decision to live stream their season opening concert on Saturday, November 7 , at La Porte’s Civic Auditorium , 1001 Ridge Street. The program entitled, “The Great American Songbook” and led by Guest Conductor, Dr. Christopher Fashun , will begin at 7:00 PM and continue without intermission until 8:15 PM.



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.