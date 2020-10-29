MCPD Halloween Safety Tips

Michigan City Trick or Treating will be on Saturday October 31st from 4PM – 6PM . Trick or Treating is unique this year in that not only do we have to worry about our children safely navigating the city streets and sidewalks , we also have to be cognizant of the COVID – 19 pandemic a nd following protocols to limit the spread. Please see below in reference to some Costume, Trick or Treating and COVID safety tips to keep your kids, family and friends safe this Halloween holiday!

Costume Safety

• Make sure all costumes, wigs and accessories are be fire – resistant

• If children are allowed out after dark, fasten reflective tape to their costumes and bags, or give them glow sticks

• When buying Halloween makeup, make sure it is nontoxic and always test it in a small area first

• Remove all makeup before children go to bed to prevent skin and eye irritation Trick or Treating Safety

• A responsible adult should accompany young children while Trick or Treating

• If your older children are going alone, plan and review a route acceptable to you

• Agree on a specific time children should return home

• Teach your children never to enter a stranger’s home or car

• Instruct children to travel only in familiar, well – lit areas and stick with their friends

• Tell your children not to eat any treats until they return home and you have the change to inspect their candy haul

• Put electronic devices down, keep heads up and walk, don’t run, across streets a nd alleys Trick or Treating C OVID Safety

• Look for outdoor events. Avoid large crows, wear masks and maintain social distancing

• Hand out individual treat bags, snack size Ziploc bags work great

• Sanitize your hands and wear a mask before filling individual treat bags

• Wipe down candy wrappers or let the candy sit for a couple days before the kids dig in

• Wear approved facemasks under Halloween masks! Halloween masks do not adequately protect your children from catching or spreading the virus.

• DO NOT paint over cloth face coverings as most paints contain toxins that are harmful to your children If we all follow these rules, we can assure that our children have a fun and candy filled Halloween this year!