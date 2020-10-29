Senator Young Applauds $354.6 Million in Federal Funding for West Lake Corridor Project

U.S. Senator Todd Young (R-Ind.) applauded the announcement that $354.6 million in Federal funding will allow construction to begin on the state’s largest public transit investment in Indiana history – expanding commuter rail service from the West Lake Corridor to Chicago. The project expands the South Shore Line with a new eight-mile line extending from Hammond on the north to Dyer on the south.

The project includes four new stations: a Gateway station in north Hammond, a station at 173rd street in Hammond, a station at Ridge Road in Munster and a station at the border of Munster and Dyer off of Main Street. Additionally, a new maintenance facility will be built in north Hammond.

Construction is expected to finish in late 2024 with passenger service starting in early 2025.

Federal, state, regional and local officials joined yesterday, both in person and virtually, for the signing of the Full Funding Grant Agreement with the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) and the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD). This agreement finalizes the full federal funding for the project through the FTA’s Capital Investment Grant (CIG).