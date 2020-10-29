Woman shot by suburban Chicago police sues officers, city


Posted on: October 29th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

A Black woman who was shot last week by police in the Chicago suburb of Waukegan is suing the officer who injured her and killed her boyfriend



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Woman shot by suburban Chicago police sues officers, city


Posted on: October 29th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

A Black woman who was shot last week by police in the Chicago suburb of Waukegan is suing the officer who injured her and killed her boyfriend



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.