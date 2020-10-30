Christmas on the couch: ABC announces lineup of holiday programming

ABC/Eric Liebowitz(LOS ANGELES) — Get ready to snuggle up on the couch this winter with ABC’s holiday programming.

This year’s lineup includes the fifth anniversary special of The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration on Thanksgiving Day, The Disney Holiday Singalong and CMA Country Christmas on November 30, a new season of The Great Christmas Light Fight premiering on December 9, and a reimagined Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Celebration on December 24.

ABC will also be airing new holiday-themed episodes of General Hospital, The Goldbergs and black-ish.

And if that’s not enough to get you in the spirit, you’ll also be able to catch the animated special Olaf’s Frozen Adventure, the Christmas classic Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town, the network broadcast premiere of The Greatest Showman and more.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.