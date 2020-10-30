Halloween inspo: Mindy Kaling dresses up as Devi from her show ‘Never Have I Ever’

LARA SOLANKI/NETFLIX (Pictured: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan in Never Have I Ever)(LOS ANGELES) — When looking for Halloween inspiration this year, Mindy Kaling looked no further than her own show.

The actress dressed up as Devi Vishwakumar, the lead character in the Netflix teen comedy series she created, Never Have I Ever.

She posted photos of the costume on Instagram, and even enlisted two of her friends to dress up like Devi’s love interests in the show, Ben Gross and Paxton Hall-Yoshida.

“What’s a’poppin?! Do you like my Halloween costume?” Mindy wrote, posting a photo of the real Devi, played by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, as a comparison.

Never Have I Ever debuted on Netflix in May and has since been picked up for a second season.

“Mindy needs to be on season 2,” Ramakrishnan told Entertainment Tonight in July. “That’s not negotiable. She needs to be on season 2. That would be awesome to be able to act with her! …[she] could play a family member. She could play somebody in the school. She could do whatever.”

By Andrea Tuccillo

