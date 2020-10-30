Mexico rebukes governor for call to vote against Trump

Mexico’s federal Interior Department has issued a stern rebuke to the governor of the western state of Michoacan, after he posted a video urging migrants living in the United States to vote for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Mexico rebukes governor for call to vote against Trump

Mexico’s federal Interior Department has issued a stern rebuke to the governor of the western state of Michoacan, after he posted a video urging migrants living in the United States to vote for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden