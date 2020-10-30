SERA Solutions is thrilled to share the expansion of our digital footprint by acquiring a majority stake in Crosscurrent Media

SERA SOLUTIONS ACQUIRES STAKE IN CROSSCURRENT MEDIA TO EXPAND INTO NEW MARKETS

Digital marketing agency, SERA Solutions, is thrilled to share the expansion of their digital footprint by acquiring a majority stake in Crosscurrent Media, a Michigan City-based creative agency.

Crosscurrent Media helps businesses tell their story through creative marketing solutions, including video production, photography, branding, copywriting, and more. Since 2012, they have dedicated their efforts to providing quality content to Northwest Indiana corporations and institutions, focusing on storytelling and design.

SERA Solutions has been on the cutting edge of website design since 2014 and is a recognized Google Partner in Northwest Indiana. Comprised of an ideal combination of creative and analytical thinkers, they understand the importance of a modern, engaging website. They aim to create impactful websites that promote organizational growth.

With digital services depending on data in conjunction with creativity, the acquisition of Crosscurrent Media is part of SERA Solutions’ strategy to build an industry leading agency that delivers results. Crosscurrent Media adds further imagination and innovation to the SERA Solutions team through specialized skills, innovative thinking, and expansive industry knowledge — providing meaningful difference to brands, businesses, and communities alike.

Resulting from the partnership, Crosscurrent Media and SERA Solutions will develop value-centric initiatives to accelerate their growth and expand their service areas. With SERA Solutions’ resources, Crosscurrent Media plans to improve its creative capabilities and expand its processes. This collaboration will empower businesses to leverage digital platforms to connect with a broader audience.

Seth Spencer, CEO of SERA Solutions, said: “This moment represents a key milestone in SERA Solutions evolution. For the last six years, we have built an agency with a core focus on delivering cutting-edge digital products and services for our clients. The opportunity to expand our capabilities with a creative group that shares like-minded philosophies of customer success will enable increased growth and value for both companies.”

“This is an exciting opportunity for our small group of creatives,” said Kyle Murphey, creative director and co-owner of Crosscurrent Media. “The blend of SERA Solutions’ website design and online services with Crosscurrent Media’s creative offerings will provide clients with a one-stop-shop for all of their digital marketing needs. We’re thrilled about everything we’ll accomplish together.”

This exclusive partnership will allow both companies to provide complimentary digital services to regional businesses and organizations. To learn more about SERA Solutions and Crosscurrent Media’s high-quality offerings and solutions, please visit serasolutions.com.

