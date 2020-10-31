Death toll reaches 27 in quake that hit Turkey, Greek island
Rescue teams have plowed through concrete blocks and debris of eight collapsed buildings in search of survivors of a powerful earthquake that struck Turkey’s Aegean coast and north of the Greek island of Samos, killing at least 27 people
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Death toll reaches 27 in quake that hit Turkey, Greek island
Rescue teams have plowed through concrete blocks and debris of eight collapsed buildings in search of survivors of a powerful earthquake that struck Turkey’s Aegean coast and north of the Greek island of Samos, killing at least 27 people
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.