Death toll reaches 27 in quake that hit Turkey, Greek island

Rescue teams have plowed through concrete blocks and debris of eight collapsed buildings in search of survivors of a powerful earthquake that struck Turkey’s Aegean coast and north of the Greek island of Samos, killing at least 27 people

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Death toll reaches 27 in quake that hit Turkey, Greek island

Rescue teams have plowed through concrete blocks and debris of eight collapsed buildings in search of survivors of a powerful earthquake that struck Turkey’s Aegean coast and north of the Greek island of Samos, killing at least 27 people