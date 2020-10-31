Death toll reaches 30 in quake that hit Turkey, Greek island
Rescue workers have pulled three young children and their mother alive from the rubble of a collapsed building in western Turkey some 23 hours after a powerful earthquake in the Aegean Sea killed at least 30 people and injured more than 800 others
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Death toll reaches 30 in quake that hit Turkey, Greek island
Rescue workers have pulled three young children and their mother alive from the rubble of a collapsed building in western Turkey some 23 hours after a powerful earthquake in the Aegean Sea killed at least 30 people and injured more than 800 others
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.