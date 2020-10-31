Hong Kong lawmakers arrested over disruption of legislature

Hong Kong police have arrested seven people over scuffles that broke out in the city’s legislature earlier this year during a faceoff between pro-democracy and pro-Beijing lawmakers

Hong Kong police have arrested seven people over scuffles that broke out in the city’s legislature earlier this year during a faceoff between pro-democracy and pro-Beijing lawmakers