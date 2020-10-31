Kashmir shuts down to protest India’s new land laws
Shops and businesses are shut in several parts of Kashmir to denounce new laws by India that allow any of its its nationals to buy land in the disputed region
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Kashmir shuts down to protest India’s new land laws
Shops and businesses are shut in several parts of Kashmir to denounce new laws by India that allow any of its its nationals to buy land in the disputed region
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.