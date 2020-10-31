New Berlin airport opening 9 years late with little ceremony


Posted on: October 31st, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Nine years late and far above its original budget, Berlin’s new airport is finally opening Saturday with little ceremony and, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, few passengers



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

New Berlin airport opening 9 years late with little ceremony


Posted on: October 31st, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Nine years late and far above its original budget, Berlin’s new airport is finally opening Saturday with little ceremony and, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, few passengers



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.