Scottish actor Sean Connery has died at the age of 90 — BBC

Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died, according to the BBC, who cited his family

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Scottish actor Sean Connery has died at the age of 90 — BBC

Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died, according to the BBC, who cited his family