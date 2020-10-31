Super typhoon slams into Philippines, 1 million evacuated

A super typhoon has slammed into the eastern Philippines with what forecasters say are catastrophic violent winds early Sunday and about a million people have been evacuated in its projected path

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Super typhoon slams into Philippines, 1 million evacuated

A super typhoon has slammed into the eastern Philippines with what forecasters say are catastrophic violent winds early Sunday and about a million people have been evacuated in its projected path