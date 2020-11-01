70-year-old pulled alive as Turkey quake death toll hits 51

Rescue workers have extricated a 70-year-old man from a collapsed building in western Turkey, some 34 hours after a strong earthquake in the Aegean Sea struck Turkey and Greece, killing at least 51 and injuring more than 900 people

70-year-old pulled alive as Turkey quake death toll hits 51

