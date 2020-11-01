AP Explains: Why France sparks such anger in Muslim world


Posted on: November 1st, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Many countries champion freedom of expression and allow publications that lampoon Islam’s prophet, especially nations in the democratic West



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

AP Explains: Why France sparks such anger in Muslim world


Posted on: November 1st, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Many countries champion freedom of expression and allow publications that lampoon Islam’s prophet, especially nations in the democratic West



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.