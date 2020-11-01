City Hall Drive Thru To Open Nov. 4

The City of La Porte residents will have a new option to pay their utility bills starting next week, according to Clerk-Treasurer Courtney Parthun.

Beginning Wednesday, Nov. 4, the drive thru at City Hall will be open for business. Parthun said this new addition allows residents to speak with representatives from the Utility Billing office to make payments, start and stop service, and set up payment plans, all without having to enter the building.

The drive thru is located in back of City Hall and can be accessed off of Michigan Ave. Residents with questions can the Utility Billing office at 219-362-3175.