Lubeznik Center for the Arts Presents New Views in Partnership with The Social & Learning Institute and Paladin, Inc.

The Lubeznik Center for the Arts (LCA) is introducing its newest exhibition, New Views , which opens November 13th. This show celebrates the 13th year of creative achievements by artists from LCA’s Health Promotion Through the Arts program, which is designed to provide high quality arts instruction to adults living with cognitive and developmental disabilities.

Health Promotion Through the Arts (HPA) is offered in partnership with The Social & Learning Institute and Paladin, Inc. with generous funding provided by Duneland Health Council and Horizon Bank.

New Views is curated to include some of the best artwork by nearly 40 artists who participated in the program in 2020. The exhibition provides a platform for these artists to express themselves and their thoughts using a variety of media, including painting, drawing, sculpture and printmaking.

All are welcome to visit this exhibit in LCA’s NIPSCO Art Education Studio from November 13 to December 31. Admission is free year-round. Gallery hours are weekdays from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM, and weekend hours are from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM. LCA is closed on Tuesdays. All visitors to LCA are asked to wear a face covering or mask. For more information on LCA exhibits and Covid-19 safety measures, visit www.lubeznikcenter.org or call them by phone.