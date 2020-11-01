MCPD: Man Arrested with Gun After Traffic Stop

Michigan City Police announced that a man was recently arrested with a gun after a traffic stop Last Wednesday night Officer Babcock was on patrol when he observed that a vehicle traveling in front of him southbound on Franklin Street near US 20 had an expired license plate. The driver of this vehicle then turned east on US 20 at which time Officer Babcock initiated a traffic stop on the driver of this vehicle for this registration infraction.

Officer Babcock approached the driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, and identified the driver as 33-year-old Derico P. Harris of South Bend. While Officer Babcock was in the process of completing his traffic stop, K9 Officer Mike Petrie arrived with his K9 partner Edo. A free air sniff of the vehicle was conducted, and Edo positively alerted on the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle revealed a 9mm handgun and loose 9mm live rounds. Harris was subsequently arrested for Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon as a Level 4-Felony