Zambia’s risk of default highlights Africa’s debt crisis

Facing financial difficulties aggravated by the coronavirus pandemic, the southern African nation of Zambia is headed for a default on debt owed to private investors

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Zambia’s risk of default highlights Africa’s debt crisis

Facing financial difficulties aggravated by the coronavirus pandemic, the southern African nation of Zambia is headed for a default on debt owed to private investors