2 children rescued in Turkey as quake death toll reaches 81
Rescue teams have brought out two girls alive from the wreck of their collapsed apartment buildings in the Turkish coastal city of Izmir, three days after a strong earthquake centered in the Aegean Sea hit Turkey and Greece
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
2 children rescued in Turkey as quake death toll reaches 81
Rescue teams have brought out two girls alive from the wreck of their collapsed apartment buildings in the Turkish coastal city of Izmir, three days after a strong earthquake centered in the Aegean Sea hit Turkey and Greece
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.