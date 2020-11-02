2 children rescued in Turkey as quake death toll reaches 81


Posted on: November 2nd, 2020 by ABC News

Rescue teams have brought out two girls alive from the wreck of their collapsed apartment buildings in the Turkish coastal city of Izmir, three days after a strong earthquake centered in the Aegean Sea hit Turkey and Greece



