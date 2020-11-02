Amnesty International says survivors of a rebel massacre in Ethiopia on Sunday have counted 54 bodies in a schoolyard.


Posted on: November 2nd, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Amnesty International says survivors of a rebel massacre in Ethiopia on Sunday have counted 54 bodies in a schoolyard.



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Amnesty International says survivors of a rebel massacre in Ethiopia on Sunday have counted 54 bodies in a schoolyard.


Posted on: November 2nd, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Amnesty International says survivors of a rebel massacre in Ethiopia on Sunday have counted 54 bodies in a schoolyard.



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.