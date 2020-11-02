AP PHOTOS: In Mexico, a quieter Day of the Dead under COVID

Mexico’s usually ebullient and colorful Day of the Dead celebration was quieter and lonelier than usual, with many cemeteries were closed to visits because of fears of spreading the coronavirus.

Mexican families often visit graveyards to decorate their relatives’ tombs with flowers and sing, talk and snack during the Nov. 1-2 observance. But this year, most had to make do with the traditional home altars that bear a photograph of the deceased and their favorite food, along with candles and marigold petals.

In a break with tradition, some altars of COVID-19 victims also included urns with their ashes.

That was the case of the altar to Dr. Guillermo Flores, one of over 1,700 medical personnel in Mexico who have died so far of COVID-19. He was the head of the intensive care unit at a local hospital and died Oct. 13 after battling the disease for a month.

“I never thought this year’s altar would be for him,” said his wife, Alexandra Valverde. Immigrants from Ecuador, where…