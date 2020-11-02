At least 1 dead, 15 wounded in ‘apparent terrorist attack’ in Vienna: Police

(NEW YORK) — At least one person is dead and 15 others, including a police officer, are among the wounded in an “apparent terrorist attack” in central Vienna on Monday.

Among the injured, seven were last listed in critical condition and were receiving treatment at six area hospitals, Christoph Mierau of the Vienna Health System confirmed to ABC News.

One suspect was shot and killed by police.

Locals are being advised to avoid nearby public places and public transportation by authorities who said initially they were responding to “several suspects armed with rifles” at “six different shooting locations.” The scene was considered “still active” late Monday, police said via Twitter.

