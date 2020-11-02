Chrissy Teigen debuts new tattoo in honor of late son Jack

BG020/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images(LOS ANGELES) — After suffering a pregnancy loss, Chrissy Teigen is honoring her late son, Jack, with a new piece of ink.

On Sunday, while on a “date night” with her husband, John Legend, Teigen, showed off a new wrist tattoo of their son’s name written in cursive.

The new tattoo was positioned just above a forearm tattoo that the Craving cookbook author has that reads “John – Luna – Miles,” a tribute to the “All Of Me” singer and their two children, Luna, 4, and Miles, 2.

Teigen first shared the heartbreaking news of her pregnancy loss on September 30, alongside a series of black-and-white photos. She was 20 weeks along.

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” she began. “We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

The model then took a break from social media for about a month and returned on October 28 with an essay published on Medium revealing more details surrounding the tragic news and how she’s been coping with the grief.

“Late one night, I was told it would be time to let go in the morning,” she recalled. “I cried a little at first, then went into full blown convulsions of snot and tears, my breath not able to catch up with my own incredibly deep sadness. Even as I write this now, I can feel the pain all over again.”

“I wrote this because I knew for me I needed to say something before I could move on from this and return back to life, so I truly thank you for allowing me to do so,” Teigen wrote.

