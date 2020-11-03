2 former eBay employees indicted in harassment campaign


Two former eBay Inc. employees have been indicted by a grand jury on charges that they participated in a campaign to terrorize a Massachusetts couple that included threats and disturbing deliveries of things like live spiders sent to their home



