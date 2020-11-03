City of La Porte Welcomes Knoll As Deputy Clerk-Treasurer Trainee

The City of La Porte recently announced Ashley Knoll as its new Deputy Clerk-Treasurer upon the retirement of current Deputy Joanne Layman, according to Clerk-Treasurer Courtney Parthun.

Knoll was hired to replace the city’s long-time deputy Joanne Layman, who will retire in the coming year.

Parthun said Layman has served the City of La Porte since 2005, seeing the city through both highs and lows. She said though Layman and her dedication and experience will be sorely missed, she thinks Knoll is the right person for the job.

Knoll started at the City yesterday.