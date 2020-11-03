Crowdfunding campaign launched for “LaPorte Christkindlmarkt”
The GOAL is $7,500 to receive a matching grant
through IHCDA’s CreatINg Places initiative.
LaPorte residents will soon have a festive winter market event
thanks to the recently launched crowdfunding campaign.
The campaign is sponsored by the Indiana Housing and Community
Development Authority (IHCDA) and offered through the crowdfunding
plaPorm developed by Patronicity. The campaign is led by Bethany Church.
