Crowdfunding campaign launched for “LaPorte Christkindlmarkt”



The GOAL is $7,500 to receive a matching grant

through IHCDA’s CreatINg Places initiative.

LaPorte residents will soon have a festive winter market event

thanks to the recently launched crowdfunding campaign.

The campaign is sponsored by the Indiana Housing and Community

Development Authority (IHCDA) and offered through the crowdfunding

plaPorm developed by Patronicity. The campaign is led by Bethany Church.