DHE Stops On Consecutive Days Produce Felony Firearm And Drug Related Arrests

The Domestic Highway Enforcement made stops on consecutive days that produced firearm and drug related arrests. On October 30th, a deputy assigned to the Domestic Highway Enforcement (DHE) program/initiative was monitoring westbound traffic along the Indiana Toll Road (I-80/90) near the 62-mile marker. The deputy observed a passenger vehicle traveling behind a semi-tractor trailer too closely. While now traveling westbound, the deputy observed the same vehicle fail to signal a lane change. At the 59-mile marker, the deputy initiated a traffic stop.

The driver was identified as 53 year old Emanuel E. Moore of Euclid, Ohio. A second deputy, along with his K-9 partner arrived to assist. The K-9 was deployed around the exterior of the vehicle for a free-air sniff search to which he provided a positive alert. A search of the vehicle produced a loaded 9mm pistol.

Moore was taken into custody and transported to the La Porte County Jail (LCJ). He was arrested and charged with carrying a handgun without a license, prior conviction.

On October 31st, a deputy assigned to DHE was monitoring westbound traffic along the Indiana Toll Road near the 62-mile marker. The deputy observed a vehicle traveling at what appeared to be in excess of the posted speed limit. While now traveling westbound, the deputy observed the same vehicle change lanes and while doing so, commit a traffic infraction. In the area of the 60-mile marker, the deputy paced the vehicle traveling in excess of the posted speed limit. In the area of the 59-mile marker the deputy initiated a traffic stop.

The driver was identified as 26 year old Gerson S. Castro of Queens, New York. Two passengers were located inside the vehicle, they were identified as 25 year old Justin Liriano and 24 year old Edwin Ortiz, both of Brooklyn, New York. A police officer from another agency, along with his K-9 partner, arrived to assist. The K-9 was deployed around the exterior of the vehicle for a free-air sniff search, to which a positive alert was provided. A search of the vehicle produced nearly two dozen prescription bottles containing a schedule V controlled substance, none of which were prescribed to the three occupants.

Castro, Liriano And Ortiz were taken into custody and transported to the LCJ. All three were arrested and charged with a single count of Dealing a Schedule V Controlled Substance.